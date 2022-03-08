Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T)

On Feb. 23, director Claude Lamoureux acquired 3,000 shares at a price per share of $37.50, lifting this particular account’s position to 36,000 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $112,000.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA-T)

On Feb. 28, chief executive officer and director Ann Fandozzi invested nearly US$500,000 in shares of Ritchie Bros. She acquired 9,560 shares at a cost per share of US$52.2473, after which this specific account held 12,053 shares.

On Feb. 23, the share price closed at US$50.49, or $64.33 (Canadian), its lowest closing price in 2022.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T)

On Feb. 23, director Andrew Swarthout bought 23,000 shares at a price per share of US $6.9697, taking this particular account’s position up to 58,667 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over US $160,000.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)

On March 1, controller Katherine Gomes divested 10,000 shares at a price per share of $16.20, after which this specific account held 10,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $162,000, excluding trading fees.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)

On Feb. 23, chief investment officer Alain Bergeron exercised his options, receiving 40,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $55.56, and sold 40,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $78.79, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled $929,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

On Feb. 22, president and chief executive officer Denis Ricard exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $35.51, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $80.08 with 44,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $445,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)

Between Feb. 18-23, executive vice-president, chief strategy and sustainability officer Mark Thompson exercised his options, receiving 34,474 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $47.79, and sold 34,474 shares at an average price per share of roughly $76.84 with 7,645 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

