Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CAE Inc. (CAE-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Feb. 17, director Mary Lou Maher invested over $66,000 in shares of CAE. She acquired 2,000 shares at a cost per share of $33.12, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 4,500 shares.

Ms. Maher was appointed to the company’s board of directors in May 2021. She also sits on Magna International Inc.’s board of directors (a purchase of Magna shares is listed below).

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM-T)

On Feb. 15, president and chief executive officer James O’Sullivan bought 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $45.73, increasing this particular account’s position to 30,763 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled nearly $686,000, not including trading fees.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 56.25 cents per share or $2.25 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized dividend yield of 5 per cent.

As indicated in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings presentation, the dividend payout ratio is 65 per cent. During the earnings call held on Feb. 11, chief financial officer Luke Gould remarked on potential future dividend hikes, “We would consider dividend increases at levels closer to 60 per cent.”

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T)

On Feb. 14, director John Campbell divested 16,800 shares at a price per share of $8.8097, leaving 15,000 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $148,000, excluding commission charges.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T)

On Feb. 10, president and chief executive officer Andrew Moor exercised his options, receiving 4,100 shares at a cost per share of $26.57, and sold 4,100 shares at a price per share of $77.64 with 79,629 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $209,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Magna International Inc. (MG-T)

On Feb. 15 and 16, executive vice-president of Magna New Mobility Matteo Del Sorbo exercised his options, receiving 6,536 shares at a cost per share of $51.62, and sold 6,536 shares at a price per share of $101.29 with 9,369 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $324,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

On Feb. 14, director Mary Lou Maher invested over $97,000 in shares of Magna. She acquired 1,000 shares at a cost per share of $97.40, after which this specific account held 1,950 shares.

