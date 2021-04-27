Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $1-million in this small-cap stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)
On April 20, president and chief executive officer Dave Wilson purchased 501,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.40, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 17,927,290 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $1.2-million, not including trading fees.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)
On April 19, director Réal Plourde sold 12,000 shares at a price per share of $41.82 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 305,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $501,000, not including trading fees.
Before his retirement, Mr. Plourde held various roles within the company including the position as chief operating officer.
BRP Inc. (DOO-T)
On April 21, senior vice-president, general counsel and public affairs Martin Langelier exercised his options, receiving 9,700 shares at a cost per share of $26.6593, and sold 9,700 shares at a price per share of $113.25 with 49,437 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $839,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
On April 19, senior vice-president, global marketing and communications Anne-Marie LaBerge exercised her options, receiving 9,100 shares at a cost per share of $26.6593, and sold 9,100 shares at a price per share of $113.83, eliminating her position in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $793,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
On April 14, Sandy Scullion, senior vice-president, global retail and services – power sports, exercised his options, receiving 14,775 shares at a cost per share of $39.4493, and sold 14,775 shares at a price per share of $115, leaving 33,357 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.1-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T)
Between April 14-21, president and chief executive officer Richard Lord, exercised his options, receiving a total of 75,000 shares at a cost per share of $15.99, and sold a total of 75,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $42.10, after which this specific account held 4,227,739 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $1.9-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
