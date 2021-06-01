Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $1-million in this telecom stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)
On May 17, chairman of the board Keith MacPhail purchased 40,000 shares at a price per share of $9.742, increasing this particular account’s position to 406,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $389,000.
Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL-T)
Between May 21-27, co-founder and chief executive officer Brad Horwitz invested over US$864,000 (over $1-million Canadian) in shares of TIP Inc. He purchased 519,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$1.66, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 2,574,688 shares.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY-UN-T)
On May 20, director Stephen DeNardo sold 36,437 LP units at a price per unit of US$18.26, eliminating his position in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$665,000.
CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T)
On May 19, Lalitha Vaidyanathan, vice-president of finance, planning and IT for CCL Label, exercised her options, receiving 70,000 shares at a cost per share of $58.032, and sold 70,000 shares at a price per share of $68 with 109,418 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $697,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU-UN-T)
On May 21, Michael Young, who sits on the board of trustees, sold 11,600 units at a price per unit of $29.2016, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 162,600 units. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $338,000, excluding commission fees.
