Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

MDA Ltd. (MDA-T)

Between Aug. 16 – 29, Louis Vachon, who sits on the board of directors, bought a total of 85,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $8.10, after which this specific account held 170,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $688,000.

National Bank of Canada (NA-T)

On Aug. 26, president and chief executive officer Laurent Ferreira invested over $1.3-miiion in shares of National Bank. He acquired 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $89.66, increasing this particular account’s position to 86,400 shares.

Year-to-date, the share price is down 9 per cent. The stock is nearing oversold territory with an RSI reading of 35. Generally, an RSI reading of 30 or below reflects an oversold condition.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T)

On Aug 24, Theo van der Werken, vice-president – engineering, exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.55, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $12.25, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled $85,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR-T)

Between Aug. 25 – 30, director Dennis Higgs divested a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9.49 with 246,546 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds totaled over $189,000, excluding trading fees.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

On Aug. 25, chief people officer Paul Gardner exercised his options, receiving 30,000 shares at a cost per share of $30.21, and sold 30,000 shares at a price per share of $45, after which this particular specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceed totaled over $443,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

