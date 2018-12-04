Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $200,000 in this stock yielding nearly 5%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

AGF Management Ltd. (AGF.B-T)

In recent days, two insiders purchased shares of this beaten down stock yielding over 6 per cent.

On Nov. 23, Charles Guay, who sits on the board of directors, invested just over $100,000 in shares of the company. He bought 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.0881, increasing his portfolio’s position to 48,000 shares.

In a relatively small transaction, on Nov. 27, chief executive officer and chief investment officer Kevin McCreadie purchased 5,000 shares at a price per share of $4.92, lifting his account balance to 180,000 shares.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B-T)

The share price has declined sharply over the course of 2018 with the dividend yield currently just below 5 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Between Nov. 21 and Nov. 26, president and chief executive officer Doug Murphy invested over $232,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.65, raising his account’s holdings to 141,642 shares.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T)

Between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21, chair of the board and former president and chief executive officer James Hill sold a total of 500,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $21.69 from an account in which he has indirect ownership (J.D.Hill Investments). After these transactions, the account held 9,316,580 shares. Proceeds from these sales totaled over $10-million.

Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 26, executive vice-president of operations Rick King exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (36,728) at a price per share of U.S.$48.561, leaving 27,535 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale amounted to approximately U.S$1.78-million.