Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $270,000 in this fallen dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T)
On July 14, chief executive officer Brad Green acquired 12,270 shares at a price per share of $22.3239. The cost of this investment exceeded $273,000.
Previously, we reported that director John Ward invested over $176,000 in shares of the company on July 15. He purchased 7,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $23.50, increasing this account’s position to 22,641 shares.
The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 3.8 cents per share, equating to an annualized yield of approximately 2 per cent. The adjusted cash flow payout ratio stood at 35 per cent in the first-quarter of 2020. In 2019, the payout ratio was 40 per cent.
The share price is still well below its pre-COVID level of over $30.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP-T)
On July 22, Chin Kyu Huh, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold 600,000 shares at a price per share of US$16.408 for an account in which he has control or direction over (ILJIN SNT Co., Ltd.). Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, exceeded US$9.8-million.
HEXO Corp. (HEXO-T)
On July 24, co-founder and director Adam Miron divested 220,000 shares at a price per share of 97.02 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (No. 2 Mission Row Inc.). Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, totaled over $213,000.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T)
On July 22, chief financial officer Antoine Auclair exercised his options, receiving 35,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $11.18, and sold 35,000 shares at a price per share of $32.644. Net proceeds totaled over $751,000, not including any associated trading charges.
