Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put greater weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T)

On Dec. 10, vice-president of operations Dale Craig invested over $98,000 in shares of B2Gold. He acquired 20,700 shares at a cost per share of $4.75, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 151,770 shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T)

On Dec. 21, president and chief executive officer Peter Rockandel purchased 50,000 shares of this dividend stock at a price per share of $9.0829, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 95,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $454,000.

On Dec. 20, the share price closed at $8.87, down 17 per cent from the prior day’s trading session. Lundin announced that day a proposed $625-million cash-and-stock acquisition of sister firm Josemaria Resources Inc.

The deal was valued at a 31-per-cent premium to Josemaria’s closing price on Dec 19.

Methanex Corp. (MX-T)

On Dec. 14, director Jim Bertram made an RRSP contribution totaling over US $304,000. He purchased 7,875 shares at a cost per share of US$38.61, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 20,525 shares.

Mr. Bertram is currently the chair of the board of directors of Keyera Corp. (KEY-T) and is the former president and chief executive officer of Keyera. Mr. Bertram also sits on the board of directors of Emera Inc. (EMA-T).

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B-T)

On Dec. 17, vice-president and general counsel Mark McClendon divested 2,000 shares at a price per share of $67.63, reducing this specific account’s position to 4,334 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $135,000, excluding commission charges.

George Weston Limited (WN-T)

On Dec. 17, president and chief financial officer Richard Dufresne exercised his options, receiving 9,542 shares at a cost per share of $100.59, and sold 9,542 shares at a price per share of $149.5181 with 5,485 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $466,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

