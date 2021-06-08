Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $500,000 in this rising large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T)
On May 31, director Donald Charter purchased 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $13.0012, increasing this particular account’s position to 57,424 shares. The cost of this investment totaled approximately $195,000, excluding trading fees.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T)
On May 28, chief sales officer Dave Howcroft invested approximately $398,000 in shares of Sleep Country. He acquired 13,297 shares at a price per share of $29.93 for an account in which he has control or direction over.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)
On June 1, president and chief executive officer Mark Little invested over $517,000 in shares of Suncor. He bought 17,250 shares at a cost per share of $29.981, after which this specific account held 76,505 shares.
The same day, Kris Smith, executive vice-president of Downstream, acquired 8,900 shares at a price per share of $29.017, raising this particular account’s position to 30,482 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $258,000.
This large-cap stock pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share, or 84 cents per share yearly.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T)
On May 28, vice-president of operations and engineering Jeremy Gizen sold 32,000 shares at a price per share of $8.0846 with 30,889 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $258,000, not including commission charges.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)
On May 26, director Roberto Thompson Motta exercised his options, receiving 25,627 shares at a cost per share of US$19.51, and sold 25,627 shares at a price per share of US$68.30, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded US$1.2-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.
