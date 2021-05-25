Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $6.8-million in this REIT yielding 5.4%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX-UN-T)
Between May 11-21, president and chief executive officer Samir Manji invested over $6.8-million in this REIT. He purchased a total of 633,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $10.81 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Salamat Investment Corporation), increasing this particular account’s position to 1,655,600 units.
Artis pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 5 cents per trust unit or 60 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current yield of 5.4 per cent.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP-T)
On May 11, executive vice-president of internal operations and strategy Max Donley acquired 9,900 shares at a price per share of US$10.07. The cost of this purchase totaled over US$90,000.
That same day, chief executive officer and director Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares at a cost per share of US$10.71.
Profound Medical Corp. (PRN-T)
On May 20, chief executive officer and chairman of the board Arun Menawat acquired 5,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly US$18.71 increasing this specific account’s position to 246,988 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$93,000.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T)
On May 12, president of research, valuation and advisory Colin Johnston exercised his options, receiving 7,480 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $28.78, and sold 7,480 shares at a price per share of $56.15, leaving 42,824 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $204,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)
Between May 12-14, Steve Laut, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 75,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $41, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 2,180,360 shares. Proceeds totaled over $3-million, not including trading fees.
Keyera Corp. (KEY-T)
On May 14, senior vice-president and chief operating officer Brad Lock divested 16,000 shares at a price per share of $30.50, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 191,465 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $488,000, not including trading fees.
