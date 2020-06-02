Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $800,000 in this depressed stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
CAE Inc. (CAE-T)
On May 26, director Marianne Harrison acquired 15,600 shares at a price per share of $19.6733, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase, not including trading charges, totaled over $306,000.
Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T)
On May 20, Rhodri Harries invested over $167,000 in shares of Stella-Jones. He acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $33.55, initiating a position in this specific account.
Mr. Harries sits on Stella-Jones’ board of directors and is the chief financial officer of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T).
Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL-T)
Between May 22-27, co-founder and chief executive officer Brad Horwitz invested over $832,000 in shares of TIP Inc. He purchased a total of 684,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $1.22, lifting this account’s holdings to 1,579,126 shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Parkland Fuel Corp. (PKI-T)
On May 21, Douglas Haugh, president of Parkland U.S.A., divested 11,000 shares at a price per share of US$26.633, leaving 8,190 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over US$292,000.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T)
On May 20, chief sales officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares at a price per share of $13.88, reducing this particular account’s holdings to 13,528 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $388,000.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.