Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over US$380,000 in this beaten-down stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.
SunOpta Inc. (SOY-T)
Between May 10 and May 15, Joseph Ennen invested over US$382,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 88,812 shares at an average cost per share of roughly US$4.31, increasing his account’s holdings to 129,000 shares.
On April 1, Mr. Ennen was appointed as the company’s chief executive officer.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD-T)
On May 14, Gary Patterson, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his rights, receiving 5,000 shares. Between May 14 and May 16, he sold a total of 9,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $18.80, leaving 28,337 shares in his portfolio.
Fellow board member Mitchell Shier exercised his rights on May 14, receiving 5,000 shares, and sold 4,837 shares at a price per share of $18.90 on May 17, trimming his account balance to 20,000 shares.
Altus Group Limited (AIF-T)
On May 13, Mitch Ettinger, president of geomatics, divested 3,000 shares at a price per share of $29.6583 with 10,092 shares remaining in his account. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $88,000.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T)
On May 15 and May 16, Paula Jourdain Coleman, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 9,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $18.98. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $170,000. After these transactions, her account balance stood at 260,000 shares.