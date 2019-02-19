Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO of a large-cap dividend stock pockets over $18-million

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below is a security that has had recent insider buying activity.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU.UN-T)

On Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, lead independent director John Lacey invested over U.S.$100,000 in units of the partnership. He purchased a total of 3,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately U.S.$34.06, increasing his account’s holdings to 14,500 units.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Metro Inc. (MRU-T)

On Feb. 8, Christian Bourbonnière, executive vice-president and Quebec division head, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (14,600) at a price per share of $48.8833 with 35,826 shares remaining in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $700,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 8, Simon Rivet, vice-president, general counsel and corporate secretary, exercised his options, and sold the corresponding number of shares received (9,600) at a price per share of $48.8821 with 22,580 shares remaining in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $460,000.

On Feb. 6, chief financial officer François Thibault exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (78,000) at a price per share of $48.6682 with a remaining account balance of 25,204 shares. Proceeds from the sale amounted to nearly $3.8-million.

PetroShale Inc. (PSH-X)

On Feb. 13, Ken McCagherty, who sits on the board of directors, divested 50,000 shares at a price per share of $1.0205 with 340,000 shares left in his account.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

Between Feb. 11 and Feb. 14, chief executive officer Steve Williams exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (433,000) at an average price per share of approximately $43.16, leaving 465,102 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from these sales totaled over $18-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, we reported that Mike MacSween, executive vice-president – Upstream, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (25,000) at a price per share of $42.89 on Feb. 12, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1-million.