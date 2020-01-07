Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO of this large-cap dividend stock gets a $24-million payday

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE-T)
Between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27, Brooke Wade, who sits on the board of directors, acquired a total of 606,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$1.24 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Wade Capital Corporation), increasing this account’s holdings to 1,006,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded US$754,000.
**
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)
On Dec. 27, Robin Zabek, senior vice-president – exploitation, divested 10,000 shares at a price per share of $42.10, leaving 39,939 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $421,000.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)
On Dec. 31, president and chief executive officer Keith Creel exercised his options, receiving 112,675 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $117.39, and sold 112,675 shares at an average price per share of roughly $331.03, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $24-million.
CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B-T)
On Dec. 19, executive chairman and the company’s former president and chief executive officer Donald Lang exercised his options, receiving 13,900 shares at a cost per share of $27.478, and sold 13,900 shares at a price per share of $56, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled over $396,000.