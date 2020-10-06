Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO of this large-cap dividend stock lands a $923,000 payday

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
iA Financial Corp. (IAG-T)
On Sept. 29, François Blais, executive vice-president – dealer services and special risks and president and chief operating officer of iA Auto and Home Insurance and Prysm General Insurance, bought 2,160 shares at a cost per share of $46.29, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 4,699 shares. The cost of this investment totaled approximately $100,000.
Nuvista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T)
On Oct. 1, director Keith MacPhail bought 1-million shares at a price per share of 69.8 cents, after which this specific account held 3,532,042 shares. The cost of this investment totaled $698,000, not including commission charges.
Mr. MacPhail is also the chair of Bonavista Energy Corp. (BNP-T) and former chief executive officer of Bonavista.
Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T)
Between Sept. 22 and Oct. 1, founder, president, and chief executive officer Dan Halyk invested approximately $600,000 in shares of Total Energy. He bought a total of 268,100 shares at an average price per share of roughly $2.24, raising this particular account’s position to 1,740,000 shares.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)
On Oct. 1, president and chief executive officer Dean Connor exercised his options, receiving 28,103 shares at a price per share of $21.53, and sold 28,103 shares at a price per share of $54.39, leaving 86,047 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds from the sale totaled over $923,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Sun Life pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share, or $2.20 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 3.96 per cent.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.