 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO pockets over $1.7-million with the sale of this large-cap dividend stock

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO pockets over $1.7-million with the sale of this large-cap dividend stock

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Aug. 8, Chris Johnston – vice-president of finance – liquids pipelines, invested over $43,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 1,000 shares at a price per share of $43.15, lifting his account balance to 9,732 shares.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T)

On Aug. 14, Tom Connors, executive vice-president – Canadian operations, divested 75,522 shares at a price per share of $2.868 with 25,001 shares remaining in his portfolio. Gross proceeds totaled over $216,000.

Story continues below advertisement

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)

On Aug. 7, director David Shaw, exercised his options, receiving 26,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.14, and sold 26,000 shares at a price per share $14.25. Net proceeds, excluding commission charge, totaled over $210,000.

In addition, the following day, Mr. Shaw sold 23,611 shares at a price per share of $14.06, leaving 6,389 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from this transaction, not including brokerage fees, exceeded $331,000.

Between Aug. 8 and Aug. 13, Robert McCallum, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.14, and sold 6,500 shares at a price per share of $14.25 with 30,127 shares remaining in his portfolio. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled over $61,000.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)

On Aug. 12, president and chief executive officer Dean Connor exercised his options, receiving 76,164 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $29.44, and sold 76,164 shares at an average price per share of roughly $52.29, leaving 86,047 shares in his account. Net proceeds, not including commission fees, exceeded $1.7-million.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter