Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO pockets over $1.7-million with the sale of this large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on Aug. 8, Chris Johnston – vice-president of finance – liquids pipelines, invested over $43,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 1,000 shares at a price per share of $43.15, lifting his account balance to 9,732 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T)
On Aug. 14, Tom Connors, executive vice-president – Canadian operations, divested 75,522 shares at a price per share of $2.868 with 25,001 shares remaining in his portfolio. Gross proceeds totaled over $216,000.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)
On Aug. 7, director David Shaw, exercised his options, receiving 26,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.14, and sold 26,000 shares at a price per share $14.25. Net proceeds, excluding commission charge, totaled over $210,000.
In addition, the following day, Mr. Shaw sold 23,611 shares at a price per share of $14.06, leaving 6,389 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from this transaction, not including brokerage fees, exceeded $331,000.
Between Aug. 8 and Aug. 13, Robert McCallum, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.14, and sold 6,500 shares at a price per share of $14.25 with 30,127 shares remaining in his portfolio. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled over $61,000.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)
On Aug. 12, president and chief executive officer Dean Connor exercised his options, receiving 76,164 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $29.44, and sold 76,164 shares at an average price per share of roughly $52.29, leaving 86,047 shares in his account. Net proceeds, not including commission fees, exceeded $1.7-million.