Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO pockets over $7-million as this large-cap climbs to a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (BUS-X)
In a relatively small transaction, on Feb. 7, James White, who sits on the board of directors, invested $64,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 100,000 shares at a cost per share of 64 cents, lifting this account’s holdings to 535,116 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)
On Feb. 10, president and chief executive officer Brian Hannasch exercised his options, receiving 178,242 shares at a cost per share of $3.0933, and sold 167,000 shares in the public market at a price per share of $45.9527. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, exceeded $7-million. That day, this particular account had a closing balance of 622,286 shares.
Earlier this month, the share price closed at an all-time high.
Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T)
On Feb. 6 and Feb. 7, vice chair Mark Tullis divested 4,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $153.86, trimming this account’s position to 36,685 shares. Proceeds from the sales, excluding trading fees, exceeded $615,000.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)
On Feb. 11, Mike MacSween, executive vice-president – Upstream, exercised his options, receiving 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $32.46, and sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $39.11. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled over $133,000. After these transactions, this particular account did not hold any shares.