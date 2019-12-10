Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO steadily accumulates this stock yielding 3.5%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)
Between Nov. 11 and Dec. 3, chairman, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose bought a total of 32,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $12.40, increasing his portfolio’s position to 10,581,830 shares. The cost of these purchases, not including trading fees, exceeded $402,000.
This natural gas producer pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share, or 48 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 3.5 per cent.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Alacer Gold Corp. (ASR-T)
On Dec. 3, chairman and the company’s former president and chief executive officer Edward Dowling sold 30,000 shares at a price per share of $7.44, reducing his portfolio’s position to 103,690 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $223,000.
Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)
Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 2, chief revenue officer Paul Carreiro exercised his options, receiving a total of 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $72.51, and sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $106.34, leaving 2,005 shares in his account. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled over $1.4-million.
Earlier this month, we reported the following transaction. On Nov. 21, chief financial officer and vice-president of corporate services Richard Monkman divested 20,000 shares at a price per share of $105 for an account in which he has control or direction over (2496248 Ontario Inc.), trimming this account’s holdings to 82,027 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled $2.1-million.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO-T)
On Nov. 26, Stacy Kimmett, vice-president – human resources, exercised her options, receiving a total of 88,587 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.04, and sold 88,587 shares at a price per share of $8.16 with 6,377 shares remaining in her account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, exceeded $453,000.