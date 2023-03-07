Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)

On Feb. 22, president and chief executive officer Ammar Al-Joundi invested over $509,000 in shares of Agnico Eagle. He acquired 8,200 shares at a cost per share of $62.1735, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 178,666 shares.

Sprott Inc. (SII-T)

On Feb. 28, chief executive officer Whitney George purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of US$34.494, increasing this particular account’s position to 85,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded US$344,000.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

ATS Corp. (ATS-T)

On March 1, chief executive officer Andrew Hider exercised his options, receiving 47,600 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $19.414, and sold 47,600 shares at an average price per share of approximately $55.80, after which his particular account held 193,038 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $1.7-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T)

On Feb. 28, executive vice-president, chief risk and actuarial officer Benoit Morissette sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $196 leaving 19,205 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled $980,000, excluding trading fees.

