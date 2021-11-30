Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T)

Between Nov. 17-19, chair of the board Bill Lambert invested over $322,000 in shares of AGI. He purchased a total of 10,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $32.24 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Dicot Holdings Ltd.), initiating a position in this specific account.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG-T)

Between Nov. 11-18, director Michael Luzich sold a total of 7,411,600 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.30 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Luzich Partners LLC), leaving 17,199,900 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $9.6-million, not including trading fees.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

Between Nov. 16-23, president and chief executive officer Tim McKay exercised his options, receiving a total of 95,000 shares at a cost per share of $42.14, and sold 95,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $53.12 with 1,175,938 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1-million, not including any associated transaction charges.

On Nov. 25, the share price closed at a record high of $55.43.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-T)

On Nov. 16, John Kenny, chief executive officer – Asia Pacific, divested 12,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$143.63, eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$1.7-million, excluding trading fees.

On Nov. 25, the stock price closed at a record high of $184.90.

