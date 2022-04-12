Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (KITS-T)

On March 31, chief executive officer Roger Hardy invested over $619,000 in shares of KITS. He purchased 238,400 shares at a cost per share of $2.5999, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 688,400 shares.

**

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T)

On March 30-31, president, chief executive officer and trustee Milton Lamb sold 55,000 units at an average price per unit of approximately $14.54, reducing this particular account’s position to 49,500 units. Proceeds from the sales totaled nearly $800,000, not including trading fees.

Balllard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)

On March 31, president and chief executive officer Randy MacEwen exercised his options, receiving 33,079 shares at a cost per share of US$3.06, and sold 33,079 shares at a price per share of US$11.7374, after which this specific account held 312,680 shares. Net proceeds exceeded US$287,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN-T)

Between March 28-30, president and chief executive officer Donald Clow sold 90,769 units at an average price per unit of approximately $18.49 for two accounts, an account in which he had direct ownership (post-trades account balance of 43,493 units) as well as an account in which he has indirect ownership (eliminated this account’s position). Proceeds from the sales totaled over $1.6-million, excluding commission charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.