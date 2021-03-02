Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEOs bought these two high-yielding utility stocks around oversold levels

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Emera Inc. (EMA-T)
On Feb. 24, president and chief executive officer Scott Balfour invested approximately $250,000 in shares of Emera. He acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $49.97, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 58,078 shares.
Fortis Inc. (FTS-T)
On Feb. 19, president and chief executive officer David Hutchens bought 20,000 shares at a price per share of US$40.31 taking this particular account’s position up to 83,891 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded US$806,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T)
On Feb. 22, director Sean Morrison sold a total of 8,000 shares at a price per share of $126.335 for two accounts. Proceeds totaled over $1-million, not including commission fees.
Mr. Morrison is also the president and chief executive officer of Diversified Royalty Corporation (DIV-T).
Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)
On Feb. 19, president and chief executive officer Scott Medhurst exercised his options, receiving 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $36.65, and sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $92.44 with 183,529 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.1-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.