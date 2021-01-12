Tuesday’s Insider Report: CFO accumulates units in this fund with a stable monthly distribution

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T)
On Dec. 31, director James Lisson acquired 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $29.6317. The cost of this investment totaled roughly $89,000, not including commission charges.
Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI-UN-T)
On Dec. 29-30, chief financial officer Enzio Di Gennaro invested over $101,000 in units of the Fund. He purchased a total of 1,355 units at an average cost per unit of roughly $74.816 for several accounts.
The Fund pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 11 cents per unit, or $1.32 per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 1.8 per cent. The monthly distribution has been maintained at 11 cents per unit since early 2017.
In the third-quarter, the cash flow payout ratio stood at 22 per cent.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Cameco Corp. (CCO-T)
On Jan. 5, chief financial officer Grant Isaac exercised his options, receiving 283,233 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $13.28, and sold 283,233 shares at an average price per share of approximately $17.85. Net proceeds totaled nearly $1.3-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
On Jan. 5, chief legal officer and corporate secretary Sean Quinn exercised his options, receiving 74,466 shares at a cost per share of $11.32, and sold 74,466 shares at an average price per share of approximately $17.98. Net proceeds exceeded $495,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T)
On Dec. 30, director Mary Little divested 20,000 shares at a price per share of $9.30, trimming this specific account’s position to 301,128 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $186,000, excluding trading fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.