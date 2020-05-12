Tuesday’s Insider Report: CFO invest over $300,000 in this large-cap consumer staples stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)
On May 1, Alex Miller, executive vice-president – commercial optimization, bought 1,810 shares at a cost per share of $38.48. The cost of this purchase exceeded $69,000.
On April 29, chief financial officer Claude Tessier invested over $300,000 in shares of Couche-Tard. He acquired 7,500 shares at a price per share of $40.02, increasing this account’s holdings to 23,300 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
MAG Silver Corp. (MAG-T)
On April 29, Michael Curlook, vice-president – investor relations and communications, exercised his options, receiving 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $10.02, and sold 15,000 shares at a price per share of $17.50, leaving 96,743 shares in this account. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, totaled over $112,000.
Metro Inc. (MRU-T)
On April 27, Simon Rivet, vice-president – general counsel and corporate secretary, sold 2,800 shares at a price per share of $59.96, trimming this account’s position to 20,666 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over $167,000.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)
On May 1, president and chief executive officer Dean Connor exercised his options, receiving 28,103 shares at a cost per share of $21.53, and sold 28,103 shares at a price per share of $46.83, with 86,047 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, exceeded $700,000.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.