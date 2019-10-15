 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Tuesday’s Insider Report: CFO invests $1-million in this TSX-listed stock

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T)

On Oct. 4, Richard Wise, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 15,000 shares at a price per share of $4.50, lifting his account’s holdings to 26,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $67,000.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Emera Inc. (EMA-T)

Between Oct. 4 and Oct. 8, Mark Sidebottom, chief operating officer of Nova Scotia Power Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Emera), exercised his options, receiving 14,900 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $44.06, and sold 14,900 shares at a price per share of $58.50 with 837 shares remaining in his portfolio. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $215,000.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T)

On Oct. 7, corporate secretary Bernard Poznanski exercised his warrants, receiving 12,000 shares at a price per share of $1.45, and sold 12,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.00 with a remaining account balance of 54,663 shares. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $78,000.

Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading with both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T)

On Sept. 30, chief financial officer Philip Yee invested over $1-million in shares of the company. He acquired 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.08, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 164,000 shares.

On Sept. 27, chief strategy officer Jason Cho exercised his options, receiving 18,600 shares at a cost per share of $6.20, and sold 18,600 shares at a price per share of $10.30. Net proceeds totaled over $76,000. ​Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

