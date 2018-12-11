Tuesday’s Insider Report: CFO trades this large-cap dividend stock yielding over 5%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T)

On Nov. 29, Luc Bachand, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $26.0940, increasing his portfolio’s position to 5,000 shares. The total purchase price was just over $78,000.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T)

On Nov. 29, chief financial officer Glen LeBlanc sold 7,471 shares at a price per share of $57, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $425,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 75.5 cents per share, equating to a current yield of 5.3 per cent.

Exco Technologies Ltd. (XTC-T)

Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 7, Paul Robbins, general manager – castool division, sold a total of 8,500 shares at an average price per share of $9.40, leaving 945,243 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sales amounted to nearly $80,000.

Fortis Inc. (FTS-T)

On Dec. 4, vice-president - controller James Roberts exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (2,499) at a price per share of $47.188, leaving 46,546 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $118,000.