Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Akita Drilling Ltd. (AKT.A-T)

On March 28, executive chair Linda Southern-Heathcott acquired 1,628,434 shares at a price per share of $1.50, increasing this particular account’s position to 1,661,434 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $2.4-million.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAV-T)

On March 29, senior vice-president Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares at a price per share of $8.36, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 1,162,018 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1.2-million, excluding trading fees.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying as well as selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T)

Between March 24-29, director William Klesse acquired a total of 15,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$14.34, lifting this particular account’s position to 415,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded US$215,000.

On March 24, director James McFarland sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $18.40, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 9,009 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $368,000, not including commission charges.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T)

On March 28, director Sigmund Cornelius bought 5,000 shares at a price per share of $27.23, initiating a position in this specific account. The cost of this purchase totaled over $136,000.

On March 25, chair of the board of directors Wayne Foo sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $27.76 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Wayne Foo Foundation), reducing this specific account’s position to 200,000 shares. Proceeds from this sale exceeded $1.3-million, excluding trading fees.

On March 24, Robert Engbloom, who sits on the board of directors, sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $27.55, after which this particular account held 40,000 shares. Proceeds totaled over $275,000, not including commission charges.

