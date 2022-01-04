Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T)

On Dec. 23, chair of the board Brian Derksen invested nearly $255,000 in shares of Dye & Durham. He acquired 5,750 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $44.31 initiating a position in this particular account.

In July 2020, the stock began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The initial public offering price was $7.50. Since then, the share price has rallied nearly 500 per cent, closing at $44.88 on Dec. 31.

**

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)

On Dec. 22, senior executive vice-president and group head of commercial banking and wealth management in Canada Jon Hountalas, exercised his options, receiving 21,848 shares at a cost per share of $80.10, and sold 21,848 shares at a price per share of $147.02, with 2,534 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.4-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T)

Between Dec. 28-30, founder, president, chief executive officer and chairman Patrick Dovigi exercised his options, receiving a total of 300,000 shares at a cost per share of US$22.80, and sold 300,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$37.88. Net proceeds exceeded US$4.5-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

Previously, we reported that between Dec. 15-17, Mr. Dovigi exercised his options, receiving a total of 500,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$20.45, and sold 500,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$35.72. Net proceeds exceeded US$7.6-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T)

On Dec. 21, chief financial officer Ross Drake sold 66,786 units at an average price per unit of approximately $22.75 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2359715 Ontario Inc.). Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1.5-million, not including commission charges. At month-end, this specific account held 7,639 units.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.