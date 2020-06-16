Tuesday’s Insider Report: Chair of this Canadian large-cap tech company unloads over US$22-million of stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T)
On June 11, founder and executive co-chairman Robert Friedland invested over $224,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 64,400 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.49, increasing his account’s position to 25,755,533 shares.
Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN-T)
Between June 4-10, president, chief executive officer, and director Gary Berman bought a total of 30,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $8.97, lifting this account’s holdings to 908,182 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $269,000.
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Emera Inc. (EMA-T)
On June 6, chief financial officer Greg Blunden exercised his options, receiving 37,875 shares at a cost per share of approximately $44.06, and sold 37,875 shares at a price per share of $55.40. Net proceeds totaled over $429,000.
Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T)
On June 9, president Vince Mifsud exercised his options, receiving 70,000 shares at a cost per share $29.90, and sold 70,000 shares at a price per share of $65.075. Net proceeds exceeded $2.4-million.
Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)
Between June 5-10, chair of the board of directors Tom Jenkins sold a total of 515,000 shares for two accounts in which he has control or direction over at an average price per share of roughly US$43.38. Proceeds from the sales exceeded US$22-million.
