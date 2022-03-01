Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Feb. 22, chair of the board Alan Hibben invested over $75,000 in shares of Home Capital. He acquired 2,000 shares at a cost per share of $37.55, increasing this particular account’s position to 16,800 shares.

Home Capital is a residential and commercial mortgage lender with offices in Ontario, Québec, Alberta, B.C., and Nova Scotia.

The share price has been in a downtrend over the past few months. Since mid-Nov, the stock price has dropped approximately 15 per cent.

**

Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A-T)

On Feb. 16, chief executive officer of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Sam Pollock sold 15,000 shares at a price per share of $71.09 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (96345 Canada Inc.), leaving 480,210 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1-million, not including commission charges.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T)

On Feb. 16, director Robert MacDonald exercised his options, receiving 9,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.28, and sold 9,000 shares at a price per share of $27.0129 with 600 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $177,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)

On Feb. 17, head of legal – Canada for Tim Hortons, Popeyes, and Burger King brands Jon Domanko divested 1,224 shares at a price per share of $73.05, reducing this particular account’s position to 1,070 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $89,000, excluding commission charges.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T)

On Feb. 18, director Gerald Miller sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of $124, after which this specific account held 6,142 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $248,000, excluding trading fees.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Miller was West Fraser’s chief financial officer.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.