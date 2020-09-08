Tuesday’s Insider Report: Chairman cashes out over $31-million as this dividend stock rallies to a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T)
Between Aug. 26-28, Phyllis Yaffe, former chair of the board, purchased a total of 22,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9.43, lifting this account’s position to 22,200 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $209,000.
Stingray Group Inc. (RAY-A-T)
On Aug. 28, Pascal Tremblay, who sits on the board of directors, invested over half a million dollars in shares of Stingray. He acquired 100,000 shares at a price per share of $5.20 for an account in which he has indirect ownership.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T)
On Aug. 27, general counsel and secretary Liana Turrin exercised her options, receiving 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.29, and sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $52.142, leaving 20,629 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $98,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)
On Aug. 27, founder and chairman of the board Jay Hennick sold 194,858 shares at a price per share of $163.237 for an account in which he has indirect ownership with 2,324,002 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $31-million, excluding commission charges.
In early September, the share price closed at a record high.
