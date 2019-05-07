Tuesday’s Insider Report: Chairman continues to buy shares of this penny stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Osisko Metals Inc. (OM-X)
On May 1 and May 2, executive chairman Robert Wares invested over $105,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 175,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 60 cents, which lifted his account’s position to 13,145,067 shares.
Temple Hotels Inc. (TPH-T)
On May 1 and May 2, Sime Armoyan, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $1.3-million in shares of this micro-cap stock. Over these two days, a total of 839,700 shares were purchased at an average cost per share of approximately $1.61 for an account in which this investor has control or direction over (G2S2 Capital Inc.), lifting the account’s holdings to 6,310,600 shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canadian National Railway Company (CNR-T)
On May 1, Sean Finn, executive vice-president – corporate services and chief legal officer, sold 1,250 shares at a price per share of $124.314, trimming this portfolio’s position to 16,887 shares. Gross proceeds exceeded $155,000.
Canadian Utilities Limited (CU-T)
On April 29, Derek Cook, senior financial officer and controller, exercised his options, receiving 1,200 shares, and sold 1,851 shares at an average price per share of approximately $36.79. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $68,000. His remaining account balance after these transactions stood at 263 shares.