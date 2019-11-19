Tuesday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests $1.4-million in this high-flying stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T)
Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 13, Glen Roane, who sits on the board of directors, acquired a total of 11,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $33.24, taking his account balance up to 48,400 shares. The cost of these investments exceeded $365,000.
Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 12, president and chief executive officer Paul Vanderberg invested over $338,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $33.82, increasing his portfolio’s position to 68,500 shares.
Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 11, chief financial officer Darren Yaworsky bought a total of 4,360 shares at an average price per share of approximately $34.17, lifting his account balance to 4,860 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $148,000. Mr. Yaworsky joined the company in June 2019. Previously, he was the CFO at Wajax Corporation.
On Nov. 11, Jay Bachman, vice-president – financial operations and investor relations, acquired 3,000 shares, raising his account’s holdings to 6,500 shares.
On Nov. 8, director Bill Derwin purchased 1,500 shares at a price per share of US$25.4868, topping his account’s holdings up to 2,500 shares.
Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T)
Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 11, chairman of the board James Temerty acquired a total of 53,000 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over, increasing this account’s holdings to 997,857 shares. Purchase prices were not provided; however, the stock traded between $26.40 and $27.05 on these days. Based on these trading prices, Mr. Temerty invested approximately $1.4-million in shares of the company.
The stock offers investors a monthly dividend of 10 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of over 4 per cent.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T)
Between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14, president Lisa Swartzman divested a total of 19,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.69, leaving 85,994 shares in her account. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, totaled just under $150,000.
Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN-T)
On Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, director Glen Roane sold a total of 16,300 shares at a price per share of $7.50, trimming his account’s holdings to 59,767 shares. Proceeds from the sales, excluding trading fees, exceeded $112,000.