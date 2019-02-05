Tuesday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests $500,000 as the stock price dips

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Titan Mining Corp. (TI-T)

On Jan. 31, executive chairman Richard Warke acquired 500,000 shares at a cost per share of $1 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Augusta Investments), increasing the account’s holdings to 5,003,933 shares.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR-T)

On Feb. 1, three management executives were sellers in the market.

President and chief executive officer Mark Chalmers sold 53,733 shares at a price per share of U.S.$2.872 with 122,976 shares remaining in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over U.S.$154,000.

Chief operating officer Paul Goranson sold 47,220 shares at a price per share of U.S.$2.872, leaving 153,211 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over U.S.$135,000.

Chief financial officer David Frydenlund sold 49,765 shares at a price per share of U.S.$2.872 with 153,287 shares left in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled over U.S.$142,000.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)

Between Jan. 24 and Jan. 31, director John Burzynski sold a total of 400,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.64, leaving 1,910,967 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $1-million.

On Jan. 24, chair of the board of directors and chief executive officer Sean Roosen exercised his warrants, receiving 84,400 shares. The following day, he sold 80,000 shares at a price per share of $2.8077 with 1,169,566 shares remaining in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $224,000.

Listed below is a marijuana producer that has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI-X)

On Jan. 30, Michel Bourque, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 83,507 shares, eliminating his portfolio’s position.

That day, chief financial officer Paolo de Luca invested over $44,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 6,000 shares in his RRSP account at a cost per share of $7.42, increasing his account’s holdings to 10,000 shares.