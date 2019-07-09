 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Tuesday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests $650,000 in this stock in recent weeks

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests $650,000 in this stock in recent weeks

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Leagold Mining Corp. (LMC-T)

Between July 3 and July 5, chairman Frank Giustra invested over $300,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 150,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.01 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Fiore Financial Corp.), raising the account’s holdings to 1,205,000 shares.

Previously, we reported that between June 14 and June 17, Mr. Giustra bought a total of 200,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.75 in his personal trading account, increasing his portfolio’s position to 5,066,900 shares. The cost of these purchases in June totalled roughly $350,000.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)

On June 27, Peter Cirulis, executive vice-president – aluminum, purchased 4,956 shares at an average cost per share of roughly US$8.04, lifting his account balance to 15,608 shares. The cost of this relatively small investment totalled nearly US$40,000.

==========================================

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T)

Between June 26 and July 4, co-founder, director and the company’s former chief executive officer Gary Anderson sold a total of 53,175 shares at an average price per share of approximately $55.54, leaving 49,173 shares in his account. Gross proceeds from the sales exceeded $2.9-million.

Semafo Inc. (SMF-T)

Between June 28 and July 4, president and chief executive officer Benoit Desormeaux exercised his options, receiving 228,900 shares at a cost per share of $2.03, and sold 228,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.08. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totalled nearly $700,000.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter