Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO-T)

On Oct. 14, Ian Robertson bought 36,000 shares at a price per share of $14.136, initiating a position in this specific account. The cost of this purchase exceeded $508,000.

This summer, Mr. Robertson was appointed to co-chair of the board of directors.

Titan Mining Corp. (TI-T)

Between Oct. 1 and 22, executive chairman Richard Warke invested over $715,000 in shares of Titan. He acquired 1,137,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately 63 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Augusta Investments), bumping this particular account’s position up to 28,825,112 shares.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T)

Between Oct. 15 and 20, vice-president – sales and marketing (Industrial) Guy Grenier exercised his options, receiving a total of 6,000 shares at a cost per share of $12.71, and sold 6,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $43.37, leaving over 50,000 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $183,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSG-T)

On Oct. 14, executive vice-president – corporate development Ed Gardner exercised his options, receiving 5,749 shares at a cost per share of $36.44, and sold 5,749 shares at a price per share of $104.39, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $390,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

On Oct. 15, executive vice-president, global commercial operations Andrew Roszko sold 3,500 shares at a price per share of $103.34, eliminating his position in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $361,000, excluding trading fees.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF-T)

On Oct. 14, Ugo Bizzarri sold 10,851 shares at a price per share of $9.74, eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $105,000, not including commission charges.

Mr. Bizzarri co-founded Timbercreek Asset Management. He is a member of the Investment Committee, an internal committee of Timbercreek Capital Inc.

