Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

AYA Gold & Silver Inc. (AYA-T)

Between May 17-24, chairman of the board of directors Robert Taub invested nearly $1-million in shares of Aya. He bought a total of 137,100 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $7.283, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 5,270,762 shares.

According to Refinitiv, the stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from four analysts. The average target price is $13.50, implying the share price may rally 97 per cent over the next year. Individual target prices are $11.25, $13, $13.75 and $16.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO-T)

On May 17, director William Anderson invested over $193,000 in shares of Docebo. He acquired 4,750 shares at a cost per share of $40.80, lifting this particular account’s position to 10,250 shares.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR-T)

On May 17, vice-president of corporate development and investor relations Dan Symons divested 287,708 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $1.21 with 8,410 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $348,000, not including commission charges.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ-T)

Between May 11-18, director Steve Laut sold a total of 75,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $78.18, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 1,764,124 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $5.8-million, excluding trading fees.

Mr. Laut is the former president of the company.

Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-T)

On May 19, senior vice-president of products Craig Ludwig exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of US$2.80, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of US$47.9275, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded US$451,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

