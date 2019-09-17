Tuesday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $1.2-million in this rising dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)
Between Sept. 6 and Sept. 10, chairman David Williams purchased a total of 50,000 shares for two accounts (30,000 shares in his personal trading account and 20,000 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over) at an average cost per share of approximately $24.51. The cost of these investments totaled over $1.2-million. After these trades, his personal trading account held 150,000 shares.
Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)
Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 9, president and chief executive officer David Wilson invested nearly $600,000 with the purchase of 200,000 shares for two accounts. He bought 100,000 shares in his personal trading account at a price per share of $3.0075, increasing his portfolio’s position to 11,354,190 shares. He also acquired 100,000 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership (David and Penny Wilson Family Foundation) at a cost per share of $2.985, raising the account’s holdings to 1,917,567 shares.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T)
On Sept. 9, chief financial officer Tim Wilson sold a quarter of a million dollars in stock. He divested 2,500 shares at a price per share of $100, trimming his portfolio’s holdings to 21,040 shares.
Metro Inc. (MRU-T)
On Sept. 6, chief financial officer and treasurer François Thibault exercised his options, receiving 25,500 shares at a cost per share of $22.0967, and sold 25,500 shares at a price per share of $57.9096, leaving 25,204 shares in his account. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled over $900,000.
On Sept. 5, Marie-José Nadeau, who sits on the board of directors, sold 7,690 shares at a price per share of $56.34 with 110 shares remaining in this account. Net proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $433,000.