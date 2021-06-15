Tuesday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $1.6-million in this soaring financial stock yielding 3.3%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)
On June 11, chairman of the board Bill Holland invested over $1.6-million in this dividend stock. He acquired 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $21.8686 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (WH Corp.), increasing this particular account’s holdings to 750,000 shares.
Mr. Holland is also the company’s former chief executive officer.
Year-to-date, the share price is up nearly 38 per cent.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)
On June 3-4, Blaine Forer, senior vice-president and general manager of the B.C. region of CWB Financial Group, sold a total of 4,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $35.82, leaving 3,741 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $161,000, not including commission charges.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)
Between May 31 and June 2, senior executive vice-president and group head of CIBC Capital Markets Harry Culham exercised his options, receiving 30,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $99.32, and sold 30,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $143.26, leaving 2,330 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.3-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)
On June 7, management executive at Finning South America Sebastian Guridi divested 5,485 shares at a price per share of $31.08, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 4,799 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $170,000, excluding commission charges.
Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T)
On June 7, chairman of the board Jim Estey sold 14,500 shares at a price per share of $25.49 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, reducing this particular account’s position to 22,700 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $369,000, not including trading fees.
