Tuesday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $700,000 in this industrials stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T)
On June 24, chair of the board Glen Roane invested over $728,000 in shares of Badger. He acquired 20,000 shares at a price per share of $36.425, increasing this specific account’s position to 53,400 shares.
NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE-T)
On June 22, director Karri Howlett invested over $93,000 in shares of NexGen. She acquired 18,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.21, initiating a position in this specific account.
**
Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN-T)
On June 14, director David Demers sold 200,000 shares at a price per share of $1.5057, trimming this particular account’s position to 2,924,784 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $301,000, excluding commission charges.
TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)
On June 21, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer Alain Bedard exercised his options, receiving 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $25.14, and sold 15,000 shares at a price per share of $112, after which this particular account held 4,165,144 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $1.3-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.