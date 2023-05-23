Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI-B-T)

On May 11, Trevor English bought 4,000 shares at a price per share of $66.48, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 4,880 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $265,000.

In April, Mr. English was appointed to RCI’s board of directors.

**

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T)

On May 8, chief financial officer Glen LeBlanc divested 3,810 shares at a price per share of $63.98 with just one share remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $243,000, excluding commission charges.

Earlier this month, the company announced Mr. LeBlanc’s plan to retire as CFO effective Sept. 1. However, he will maintain a leadership role with the company, carrying on as vice-chair Atlantic Canada.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

Between May 1-18, founder and chairman of the board Jay Hennick sold a total of 212,109 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $199.64 for an account in which he as indirect ownership (The Jay and Barbara Hennick Family Foundation), leaving 441,106 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $42-million, not including trading fees.

Year-to-date, the share price has rallied over 20 per cent.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)

On May 8, president of Popeyes U.S. and Canada Sami Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares at a price per share of US$72.40 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Sami Siddiqui Revocable Trust), leaving 116,634 shares in this particular account. Proceeds totaled more than US$1 million, excluding commission charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.