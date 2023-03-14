Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)

On March 10, president and chief executive officer Victor Dodig invested nearly $3 million in shares of CIBC. He acquired 51,590 shares at a price per share of $58.08, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 153,552 shares.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T)

On March 6, Andy Mah invested over $185,000 in shares of Pembina. He bought 4,000 shares at a cost per share of $46.485, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 8,180 shares.

Last month, Mr. Mah was appointed to the company’s board of directors. Mr. Mah is the former chief executive officer of Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAV-T).

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM-T)

On March 10, general counsel and corporate secretary Robert Hughes sold 40,403 shares at a price per share of $24.72 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Dream Unlimited Foundation), after which this particular account held 349,097 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $998,000, excluding trading fees.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)

On March 7, executive vice-president, special advisor to the chief executive officer Colm Freyne exercised his options, receiving 26,971 shares at a cost per share of $48.20, and sold 26,971 shares at a price per share of $67.1418, eliminating his position in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled more than $510,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

