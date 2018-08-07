Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Let's begin the report featuring two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Cameco Corp. (CCO-T)
On July 31, Scott McHardy, vice-president – exploration, purchased 3,900 shares at a cost per share of $14, lifting his account’s holdings to 14,151 shares.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T)
On August 2, president and chief executive officer Dan Daviau acquired 30,300 shares at a price per share of $6.7411 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Daviau Family Trust), initiating a portfolio position.
======
The following two securities have had recent insider selling activity.
Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)
On August 3, chief integration officer Steve Douglas sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $73.9499, eliminating his portfolio’s position.
Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ-T)
On July 31, Daniel Godbout, senior vice-president and adviser to the President, sold 25,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.84, reducing his account balance to 54,687 shares.
On July 30, Jean-François Lemay, president – general manager, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (5,439) at a price per share of $9.01, leaving 48,450 shares in his account.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.