Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report featuring two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Cameco Corp. (CCO-T)

On July 31, Scott McHardy, vice-president – exploration, purchased 3,900 shares at a cost per share of $14, lifting his account’s holdings to 14,151 shares.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T)

On August 2, president and chief executive officer Dan Daviau acquired 30,300 shares at a price per share of $6.7411 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Daviau Family Trust), initiating a portfolio position.

======

The following two securities have had recent insider selling activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)

On August 3, chief integration officer Steve Douglas sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $73.9499, eliminating his portfolio’s position.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ-T)

On July 31, Daniel Godbout, senior vice-president and adviser to the President, sold 25,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.84, reducing his account balance to 54,687 shares.

On July 30, Jean-François Lemay, president – general manager, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (5,439) at a price per share of $9.01, leaving 48,450 shares in his account.