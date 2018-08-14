Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Aimia Inc. (AIM-T)

On Aug. 8, chairman Robert Brown purchased 32,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.72, increasing his portfolio’s position to 101,571 shares.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN-T)

On Aug. 3, president, chief executive officer and trustee/director Kevan Gorrie acquired 10,000 units at an average price per unit of approximately $54.83, lifting his account’s holdings to 12,000 units.

======

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T)

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 7, chief executive officer and chairman Martin Ferron exercised his options and sold the corresponding umber of shares (23,700) at an average price per share of approximately $9.27, leaving 1,654,307 shares in his account.

Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)

Between Aug. 7 and Aug. 9, recently retired chief financial officer John Doolittle exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (26,586) at an average price per share of approximately U.S. $39.08, leaving 19,861 shares in his portfolio.