Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let's begin the report featuring two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T)

On August 14, Global President and Chief Operating Officer Vincent Duhamel bought 6,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $12.79, lifting his account balance to 112,600 shares.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)

On August 13, Chairman David Williams purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $25.996, increasing his portfolio’s position to 85,000 shares.

======

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On August 13, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Robert Hall exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (70,000) at a price per share of $13.58, leaving 169,497 shares in his account.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T)

On August 8, Eric Solomon, Senior Vice-President – Merchandising and Marketing, exercised his rights and two days later, he divested the corresponding number of shares (2,608) at a price per share of $31.51, leaving 29,634 shares in his portfolio.

Similarly, on August 8, Chief Sales Officer David Howcroft exercised his rights and sold the corresponding share count (2,608) on August 10 at a price per share of $31.50, which left 9,357 shares remaining in his account.