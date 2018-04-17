Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s begin the report featuring three companies that have had recent insider buying activity.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)

On April 9, Dr. Jason Dyck, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 25,500 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership (748086 Alberta Ltd.) at a price per share of $7.80, boosting the account’s sizeable position to 2,543,930 shares.

On April 2, Chief Financial Officer Glen Ibbott bought 20,000 shares at a price per share of $8.78, increasing his portfolio’s position to 30,000 shares.

Earlier this month, we reported that Cam Battley, who was promoted to chief corporate officer earlier this year, purchased 27,685 shares at a price per share of $9.038 on March 28, lifting his account’s holdings to 94,039 shares.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T)

On April 10, Director Grant Billing, acquired 5,000 shares at a price per share of $25.69, lifting his account’s holdings to 20,000 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As well, in a relatively small transaction, on April 6, fellow board member Bill Lingard accumulated 475 shares at a price per share of $24.54, after which his portfolio held 4,035 shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)

On April 6, Scott Thomson, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 2,000 shares at a price per share of $77.255, increasing his portfolio’s position to 4,600 shares.

=====

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On April 4, Radek Kielar, Controller and Interim Vice-President of Finance, sold 8,333 shares at a price per share of $34.20, eliminating the account’s position.

Last month, we reported that David Desmarais, Executive Director – Business Integration, exercised his options and sold the corresponding share count (7,667) at an average price per share just below $36 on March 12, eliminating his portfolio’s position.