Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let’s begin the report featuring stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC-T)

On April 16, chairman of the board of directors Tim Baker purchased 56,000 shares at a cost per share of 89 cents, lifting his portfolio’s position to 232,515 shares.

=====

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN-X)

On April 17, Dr. John Finbow, who sits on the board of directors, sold 35,000 shares at a price per share of $5.50 with 659,203 shares remaining in his account.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN-T)

On April 2, Chief Executive Officer Michael Forsaye, who will be retiring from Granite effective Sept. 30, exercised his rights, receiving 21,406 units. That day, he sold 11,459 units at a price per unit of $51.09, reducing his account’s position to 30,193 units.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR-T)

On April 18, President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Evaskevich exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (161,453) at a price per share of $5.91, reducing his account’s holdings to 2,397,118 shares.

That day, Director Gordon Bowerman sold 111,110 shares at a price per share of $5.91, trimming his sizeable portfolio position to 3,369,964 shares.