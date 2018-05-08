Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let’s begin the report featuring two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T)

On May 2, Chairman George Albino purchased 75,000 shares at a price per share just above U.S. $1, lifting his portfolio’s position to 175,000 shares.

Pengrowth Energy Corp. (PGF-T)

On May 4, Chairman Kelvin Johnston acquired 70,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.07, raising his account’s holdings to 209,389 shares.

The following securities have had recent insider selling activity.

Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T)

Between May 1 and May 4, Robert Baker, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 157,500 shares at a price per share just below $9 for an account in which he has control or direction over, reducing the portfolio’s position to 1,129,300 shares.

Relatively small transactions were completed by Chief Accounting Officer Todd Zator. Mr. Zator sold a total of 3,500 shares between May 1 and May 2, trimming his portfolio’s holdings to 4,597 shares.

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

On May 3, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Alain Bédard exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (80,000) at a price per share of $37.02, leaving 4,024,191 shares in his portfolio.

