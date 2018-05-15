Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let’s begin the report featuring two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)

On May 9, chief human resources officer Mike Webb purchased 3,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $63.43, lifting his portfolio’s position to 7,676 shares.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on May 9, Carrie Morris, vice-president of Timbercreek Financial and managing director – capital markets and corporate communications of Timbercreek Asset Management, bought 2,100 shares at a price per share of $8.9698, increasing her account balance to 10,816 shares.

On May 7, Zelick Altman, who sits on the board of directors, accumulated 1,800 shares at a cost per share of $9.14, raising his account’s holdings to 20,299 shares.

The following securities have had recent insider selling activity.

Aphria Inc. (APH-T)

On May 10, co-chair and co-founder Cole Cacciavillani divested 29,500 shares at a price per share of $11.68, leaving 5,590,306 shares in his portfolio.

Last week, we reported that between May 4 and May 8, Mr. Cacciavillani sold a total of 357,700 shares at an average price per share of $10.61.

On May 7, director Dr. Philip Waddington trimmed 1,397 shares from his account at a price per share of $9.85, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 30,610 shares.

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T)

On May 9, chief legal and administrative officer Betty DelBianco sold 32,680 shares at an average price per share of $15.27. The following day, she exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (23,881) leaving 96,542 shares in her account.



