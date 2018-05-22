Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

Story continues below advertisement

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let’s begin the report featuring a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.A-T)

On May 14, director Patrick Connolly purchased 4,000 shares at a cost per share of U.S. $129.9391 for an account in which he has control or direction over (The Connolly Family Trust), initiating a portfolio position.

=====

The following securities have had recent insider selling activity.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On May 14, Jack Cockwell, who sits on the board of directors, sold 400,000 shares at a price per share of $52.2249, trimming his large portfolio position to 15,570,231 shares.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

On May 16, president and chief executive officer John Sicard sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $83 with 55,889 shares remaining in his account.

Magna International Inc. (MG-T)

On May 14, chief financial officer Vincent Galifi sold 100,000 shares, reducing his portfolio’s holdings to 267,031 shares.



